Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Populist Independent’s Moving Life Story Stands To Upend Nebraska Congressional Race

The son of meatpackers, Austin Ahlman is hoping an anti-monopoly message will resonate with voters in the First Congressional District.

Austin Ahlman, the son of meatpackers from Norfolk, Nebraska, has worked as a reporter covering corporate power, congressional stock trading, and tech lobbying.
Austin Ahlman, the son of meatpackers from Norfolk, Nebraska, has worked as a reporter covering corporate power, congressional stock trading, and tech lobbying. ahlmanfornebraska.com
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp