Porn Industry Wades Into 2024 Presidential Election With Six-Figure Ad Buy

With less than a month until the election, political ads seem to be popping up on videos all around the internet. And soon, potential voters in several key battleground states will not be able to avoid them even on pornographic sites.

On Monday, a group of nearly 20 porn stars unveiled a new campaign called “Hands Off My Porn,” which plans to spend $100,000 on ads on porn sites in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The group is focusing on Project 2025, a policy initiative started by the Heritage Foundation that was offered as a potential vision for a Republican president to implement, in its campaign.

A website for the “Hands Off My Porn” campaign notes Project 2025 calls for laws criminalizing all forms of pornography. The proposal says, “The people who produce and distribute [porn] should be imprisoned.

The initiative also calls for teachers and librarians who distribute content deemed pornographic to register as sex offenders and for the companies that host pornographic websites to be shut down.

The “Hands off my porn” campaign says, “While there are a lot of jerk-offs in Washington DC, the ones you should worry about are the right wing conservatives working to end the porn industry. Even the current Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, is on the anti-porn bandwagon. He and his son proudly monitor each other’s porn intake as ‘accountability buddies.’”

The campaign even includes a variety of quotes from adult performers warning about the potential impacts of a Project 2025, if it were implemented. Adult film star Cherie DeVille said it would have “the potential to undermine our work, our rights, and our ability to create content safely and freely.

Even though Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, some conservatives are optimistic he would support a ban on pornography.

The president of the Heritage Foundation, Kevin Roberts, told CNN earlier this year, “We understand our lord works with imperfect instruments, including us.”

“While on the surface it seems like a contradiction, on the whole, it may make him a more powerful messenger if he embraces it,” Mr. Roberts added.

The Trump campaign did not respond for a request for comment. It has previously denounced the work of Project 2025. However, that is not stopping the group of adult performers from trying to influence voters in key states ahead of the election.

And the group behind the new campaign seeking to fend off a hypothetical ban on pornography seems to have a specific demographic in mind that it is seeking to target: men.

Polls have found men favor Trump over Vice President Harris in the 2024 election. However, the group behind “Hands Off My Porn” cited a poll from the Survey on American Life that found 44 percent of men between the ages of 18 and 29 watched porn in the last month and 57 percent between the ages of 30 and 49 watched porn in the last month.

Currently, several pornography sites are blocked in North Carolina due to the state’s law that requires users to verify their age. Polls show that Trump and Harris are locked in incredibly close races in each of the seven battleground states that are set to be targeted by the new ads. RealClearPolitics’ average of polls finds that neither candidate holds more than a 1.5-point lead in those states.