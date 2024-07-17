President Biden Tests Positive for Covid While Campaigning at Las Vegas

He will ‘self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,’ press secretary says.

LAS VEGAS — President Biden tested positive for Covid while traveling Wednesday at Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr. Biden will fly to his home in Delaware, where he will “self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

The news had first been shared by the Unidos US President and chief executive, Janet Murguía, who told guests at the group’s convention at Las Vegas that president had sent his regrets and could not appear because he tested positive for the virus.

The president’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a note that Mr. Biden “presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms,” including a “runny nose,” and a “non-productive cough, with general malaise.” After the positive Covid test, Mr. Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and has taken his first dose, Dr. O’Connor said.

Mr. Biden was slated to speak at the Unidos event at Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon as part of an effort to rally Hispanic voters ahead of the November election.

Instead, he departed for the airport to fly to Delaware, where he had already been planning to spend a long weekend at his home at Rehoboth Beach.

Mr. Biden gingerly boarded Air Force One and told reporters traveling with him, “I feel good.” The president was not wearing a mask as he walked onto Air Force One.

The president had previously been at the Original Lindo Michoacan restaurant in Las Vegas, where he was greeting diners and sat for an interview with Univision.