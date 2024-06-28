The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Presidential Debate Watchers Wondering, ‘Where’s Melania?’

Mrs. Trump has been absent from most of Trump’s 2024 presidential bid and New York criminal trial.

AP/Wilfredo Lee
Melania Trump after voting in the Florida primary election in March. AP/Wilfredo Lee
RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Melania Trump was conspicuously absent from the presidential debate Thursday night at Atlanta, after skipping out on key events earlier this year including her husband’s New York trial.

It’s tradition for the wives of presidential candidates to attend presidential debates — a custom Mrs. Trump has bucked in an effort to remain out of the public eye.

Mrs. Trump has been absent from most of Trump’s 2024 presidential bid as well as his criminal trial at New York and even his 78th birthday party, which was organized by a Trump fan club.

Beyond campaign appearances Ms. Trump has avoided public appearances almost entirely since voting in the Florida primary with him in March.

Ms. Trump’s absence from Trump’s trial drew attention because it may have related to some of the testimony in the case, which concerned Trump’s alleged affair with adult actress Stormy Daniels. Mrs. Trump had just given birth to their son, Barron Trump.

At the primary vote, Ms. Trump told reporters to “stay tuned” to see if she would have a prominent role in his third presidential campaign.

Her absence draws a sharp contrast with First Lady Jill Biden, who is seen often with President Biden and has even appeared in campaign ads on his behalf.

Other Trumps have been far more visible recently, including his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who now co-chairs the Republican National Committee.

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use