Presidential Debate Watchers Wondering, ‘Where’s Melania?’

Mrs. Trump has been absent from most of Trump’s 2024 presidential bid and New York criminal trial.

Melania Trump was conspicuously absent from the presidential debate Thursday night at Atlanta, after skipping out on key events earlier this year including her husband’s New York trial.

It’s tradition for the wives of presidential candidates to attend presidential debates — a custom Mrs. Trump has bucked in an effort to remain out of the public eye.

Mrs. Trump has been absent from most of Trump’s 2024 presidential bid as well as his criminal trial at New York and even his 78th birthday party, which was organized by a Trump fan club.

Beyond campaign appearances Ms. Trump has avoided public appearances almost entirely since voting in the Florida primary with him in March.

Ms. Trump’s absence from Trump’s trial drew attention because it may have related to some of the testimony in the case, which concerned Trump’s alleged affair with adult actress Stormy Daniels. Mrs. Trump had just given birth to their son, Barron Trump.

At the primary vote, Ms. Trump told reporters to “stay tuned” to see if she would have a prominent role in his third presidential campaign.

Her absence draws a sharp contrast with First Lady Jill Biden, who is seen often with President Biden and has even appeared in campaign ads on his behalf.

Other Trumps have been far more visible recently, including his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who now co-chairs the Republican National Committee.