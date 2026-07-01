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The New York Sun
Politics

Progressives Dominate Colorado Primaries, Unseating Longtime Congresswoman and Undoing a Sitting Senator’s Gubernatorial Bid

Following a trio of victories at New York by progressives, one incumbent Democrat senator in Colorado did win a chance to vie for a second term in the U.S. Senate.

Senator John Hickenlooper shared a photo from his campaign after winning the Democratic primary in Colorado on June 30, 2026, for a shot at a second term in the U.S. Senate.
Senator John Hickenlooper shared a photo from his campaign after winning the Democratic primary in Colorado on June 30, 2026, for a shot at a second term in the U.S. Senate. John Hickenlooper via X
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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