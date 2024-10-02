Prosecutors Suggest More Charges May Be Coming for NYC’s Mayor Adams, Others Around Him

‘Busy. Busy. Busy city. Running the city. Making sure we continue to move forward,’ Mr. Adams said as he arrived at court on Wednesday.

Mayor Adams was back in court on Wednesday and learned that federal prosecutors may soon file additional corruption charges against him.

The news came during a hearing for his indictment on charges that he accepted nearly $100,000 worth of political graft, according to the Associated Press. The city leader allegedly received gifts, including free or deeply discounted flights, posh hotel stays, and lavish meals on international trips before being elected mayor. The prosecution says the perks were arranged by a senior Turkish diplomat based at New York as well as Turkish businesspeople.

Assistant American Attorney Hagan Scotten told Judge Dale Ho that it is “quite likely” prosecutors will seek a superseding indictment and that it is “likely” additional defendants will be charged and “possible” that more charges will be brought against Mr. Adams.

Wednesday’s hearing was Mr. Adams’s second appearance in court since he was indicted last week.

Judge Ho set a date of October 31 for tentative arguments to be heard. The American Attorney’s office will have until October 18 to respond in writing, and Mr. Adams’s defense will then have until October 25 to file additional paperwork.

The indictment against Mr. Adams confirmed nearly ten months of speculation that federal investigators were probing him for allegedly seeking out and receiving “illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals” and that the corruption continued after his inauguration as mayor.

“Adams soon began preparing for his next election, including by planning to solicit more illegal contributions and granting requests from those who supported his 2021 mayoral campaign,” says the unsealed indictment. The indictment also alleges that he defrauded the City of New York by funneling illegal foreign donations through straw donors based in America.

According to the district attorney, Mr. Adams allegedly repeatedly “crossed bright red lines,” using his authority to curry favor with Turkey. He had also pressured the Fire Department of New York to fast-track a new high-rise for the country’s consulate in Midtown Manhattan.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that New York City’s Public Advocate, Jumaane Williams — who would be next in line to take over for Mr. Adams should he resign or be forced out — was accused of also accepting political contributions from one of the same businessmen alleged to have orchestrated illegal donations to Mr. Adams.

The report cites city campaign-finance records that show Mr. Williams received a total of $5,000 in donations fromTolib Mansurov, a Brooklyn-based construction contractor, and two of his company’s employees.