Protesters Chant ‘Heil Hitler’ During Israeli Soccer Match at Paris Olympics

It was the second instance of protests against the Israeli soccer team since the Olympics began.

Protesters disrupted the Israeli men’s soccer match against Paraguay at the Paris Olympics by chanting “Heil Hitler” from the stands.

The protesters, who were seen waving Palestinian flags and performing Nazi salutes, also booed the Israeli team during its national anthem at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night. Some individuals held a large sign that read: “Genocide Olympics.”

The demonstrators were eventually removed from the stadium, and no further incidents were reported.

A Paris Olympics organizer condemned the actions, stating, “During the men’s football match between Israel and Paraguay at the Parc des Princes on 27 July, a banner bearing a political message was displayed, and antisemitic gestures were made,” Sky News reported.

It was the second instance of protests against the Israeli soccer team since the Olympics began. Last Wednesday, during a match against Mali, similar displays of hatred occurred, with demonstrators waving Palestinian flags and booing during the Israeli anthem.

The head coach of the Israeli team, Guy Luzon, responded to the protests by saying they would only motivate his team to perform better on the field. “Bring on the loudest protests,” he told Ynet News. “They will make us try harder.”

In addition to the incidents at the soccer matches, French police have launched an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes at the Olympic Games, according to Sky News. The safety of the Israeli team is a top priority for Olympic organizers, especially amid Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

Israeli athletes at Paris are being escorted to and from events by elite tactical units and receive 24-hour protection. Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, is also assisting with security for their nationals and other diplomats attending the Games.