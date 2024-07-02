Case Against Milwaukee Over 90-Block Security Zone at RNC Heading To Court

‘We take our obligations seriously to give anyone exercising First Amendment rights the best possible access,’ a city spokesman tells the Sun.

A federal judge in Wisconsin is set to hear a case Wednesday against the Republican National Committee by a coalition of protesters who say they’re being denied their constitutional right to protest outside the convention.

The lawsuit by the ACLU and the Coalition to March on the RNC was filed in response to an ordinance passed by the city limiting protests to a specific parade route within a 90-square-block area around the convention, which is to be held at Fiserv Forum.

Although the city has promised to provide a route within “sight and sound” of the venue, the city has not specified what that route might be.

The case was filed by the ACLU on behalf of the coalition, which was formed by a group of individuals and organizations intending to protest at the RNC.

In the suit, the ACLU says that the restrictions placed on free speech are too broad and unnecessary to ensure security, the purported goal of the city.

“Such a broad ban on group expression falls well short of the City’s First Amendment obligations by substantially and arbitrarily burdening a range of expressive activities without any hint of tailoring or leaving sufficient alternatives,” the suit reads.

In essence, the ACLU and the coalition argue that the city has failed to prove that such broad restriction on freedom of expression are necessary to achieve their security goals.

The city has responded by saying that “the United States Secret Service is the lead security planning agency supported by numerous other federal, state, and local agencies and units of government” and that it is limited in disclosing why its 90-block security area is the way it is because of the Secret Service’s involvement.

The city also specifically asserts that they do not have to let protesters occupy a specific street used to transport RNC delegates or an area “directly beneath” one of the RNC venues, saying that “a blast could cause catastrophic damage.”

The city also says that their 90-block security area is “narrowly tailored both geographically and as a function of time” and that their perimeter “leaves open ample alternative channels for communication.”

The city also notes previous restrictions on protests at other conventions dating back to 2000, citing that those cases held cities “have significant public safety reasons to limit demonstrator’s physical proximity” to the venue and anyone who might be attending the venue.

In response to a request for comment from the Sun, a Milwaukee spokesman, Jeff Fleming, said that the city is not commenting on the lawsuit but that “we have established a designated demonstration area directly north of the convention activities and another one just south of the venues.”

“More than 100 individuals and groups have signed up to use those locations,” Mr. Fleming says. “We take our obligations seriously to give anyone exercising First Amendment rights the best possible access.”

The coalition of protesters are also asking the court to rule ahead of a verdict in the trial, to temporarily suspend the city’s ordinance, a decision that will be up to Judge Brett Ludwig at the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The request to block the city’s ordinance was filed because the case may well not be resolved ahead of the convention itself, which is set to begin on July 15. It’s not known how Judge Ludwig will rule on the request.

Neither the ACLU nor a lawyer representing the coalition immediately responded to a request for comment.