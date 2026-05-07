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The New York Sun
Foreign

Pulitzer Board Honors Palestinian Photographer Accused of Capturing ‘Staged Scenes’ and Pushing ‘Hamas-Aligned’ Narratives

The media watchdog HonestReporting contends that many of Saher Alghorra’s photographs reflect half-truths, omit crucial context, and suggest possible coordination with Hamas.

A pro-Israel media watchdog group is questioning the Pulitzer Board’s decision to honor Palestinian news photographer Saher Alghorra, seen here.
A pro-Israel media watchdog group is questioning the Pulitzer Board’s decision to honor Palestinian news photographer Saher Alghorra, seen here. Via X
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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