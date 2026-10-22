Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Democrats appear zealous to bolster the federal leviathan.
The Trump administration is urging states to prepare better for natural disasters. It’s a common-sense push to restore the constitutional balance in which states and citizens typically play the leading role in responding to, say, floods, fires, or hurricanes. After all, it’s been only since the 1960s that Uncle Sam is expected to take charge in the aftermath of such catastrophes. Yet Democrats are balking at the idea of states reclaiming responsibility on this head.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Trump administration is urging states to prepare better for natural disasters. It’s a common-sense push to restore the constitutional balance in which states and citizens typically play the leading role in responding to, say, floods, fires, or hurricanes. After all, it’s been only since the 1960s that Uncle Sam is expected to take charge in the aftermath of such catastrophes. Yet Democrats are balking at the idea of states reclaiming responsibility on this head.
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