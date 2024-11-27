Pyrex Forced To Pay Refunds Totaling More Than $80,000 for ‘Made in USA’ Deception

If you have a Pyrex measuring cup in your kitchen cupboard, you can use it to whip up some extra cash.

The Federal Trade Commission has ordered more than $80,000 in refunds from the cup’s manufacturer to anyone who purchased the ubiquitous cooking and baking tool because they were falsely labeled as being “Made in USA” by the manufacturer Instant Brands when they were really produced over 7,000 miles away in China.

The cash is part of a settlement reached between the Commission and Instant Brands after they charged the manufacturer for the false claims.

“Consumers rely on marketers to make truthful ‘Made in USA’ claims,” Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine, said in a press release. “If marketers move their manufacturing outside the United States, even temporarily, they must update their advertising to make it accurate.”

Pyrex, which has long used “Made in the USA” branding as a key selling point for its products, could not keep up with demand at its stateside facilities as demand for the iconic measuring cups increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Between March 2021 to May 2022, they were forced to produce some of the cups at a facility in China, according to the FTC complaint.

However, the product was still advertised on Amazon as “Made in USA” even though the cups were emblazoned with the phrase “Made in China.” More than 100,000 units of the product were sold under the false branding.

Instant Brands agreed to the order filed against them by the FTC. In addition to paying out misled customers, the company will be prohibited from making “unqualified” claims of American origin for any of its products unless they can show that a significant amount of assembly or processing was done within the country.