Radio Station ‘Parts Ways’ With Host Who Used White House’s Scripted Questions For Biden Interview

The questions focused on Mr. Biden’s debate performance and his message to potential non-voters.

A Black-owned radio station in Philadelphia has ended its association with host Andrea Lawful-Sanders after she disclosed that the White House provided her with a list of scripted questions before interviewing President Biden.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Ms. Lawful-Sanders revealed that Mr. Biden’s team had sent her eight questions to ask during his appearance on WURD’s “The Source” last Wednesday. She mentioned that she approved four of those questions and used them in the interview.

The questions focused on Mr. Biden’s debate performance, the state of the campaign in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and his message to potential non-voters.

On Sunday, WURD’s president and CEO, Sara M. Lomax, announced that the station and Ms. Lawful-Sanders have “mutually agreed to part ways.” Ms. Lomax emphasized that “WURD Radio is not a mouthpiece for the Biden or any other administration.”

“On July 3, the first post-debate interview with President Joe Biden was arranged and negotiated independently by WURD Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders without knowledge, consultation or collaboration with WURD management,” Ms. Lomax said in a statement.

“The interview featured pre-determined questions provided by the White House, which violates our practice of remaining an independent media outlet accountable to our listeners. As a result, Ms. Lawful-Sanders and WURD Radio have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately,” she said.

Ms. Lomax further asserted that WURD has always been an independent voice in radio. “This is something we take very seriously,” Ms. Lomax’s statement read. “This practice of de-legitimizing Black voices continues today. WURD Radio is not a mouthpiece for the Biden or any other Administration.”

The radio host’s departure follows a similar incident involving another radio host, Wisconsin’s Earl Ingram, who interviewed Mr. Biden after the debate and admitted receiving five pre-determined questions from the White House team.