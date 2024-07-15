Rapper 50 Cent ‘Currently Scheduled’ To Perform at Republican Convention This Week

‘You f— with Trump, you f— with me,’ the rapper says in a social media post.

Rap superstar 50 Cent is provisionally scheduled to perform at the Republican National Convention later this week, according to a report from CNN.

The network’s Victor Blackwell reports in a tweet that “50 Cent is currently scheduled to perform at the GOP convention this week, according to a person familiar.”

“The person cautioned plans could still change, but as of Monday morning, 50 was scheduled to perform at the convention,” Mr. Blackwell said.

50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson III, is most famous for songs like “In Da Club” and “P.I.M.P.” He reacted to the shooting in a post on Instagram saying “You f— with Trump, you f— with me.”

“Trump gets shot and now I’m trending,” Jackson said in an Instagram post featuring the album cover for his record “Get Rich or Die Tryin” with Trump’s face edited onto Jackson’s body.