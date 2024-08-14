The New York Sun

Rare Vintage Mercedes Race Car From 1954 Could Draw Up to $70 Million at Auction

The car was a technological marvel of its era, boasting groundbreaking features like fuel injection and desmodromic valves.

Doug4422 via Wikimedia Commons
A 1954 Mercedes W196 on display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame and Museum. Doug4422 via Wikimedia Commons
JOSEPH CURL
Automotive enthusiasts, brace yourselves for a remarkable auction event set to captivate the racing world.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, in collaboration with RM Sotheby’s, is putting an illustrious piece of motorsport history on the auction block — a 1954 Mercedes W196 Streamliner. Valued between $50 million and $70 million, the iconic vehicle is expected to draw significant interest from collectors and racing aficionados alike.

The Mercedes W196 Streamliner is more than just a stunning piece of machinery; it represents a bygone era of racing excellence. The sleek silver arrow was driven by legendary figures Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss, two names that echo through the halls of racing history.

“Originally featuring an open-wheel body, Fangio would pilot this car in a non-points race in Buenos Aires in 1954. Later on, this chassis would receive the iconic streamlined body work and was then driven by Moss at the 1955 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. At the race Moss would achieve the fastest lap earning him one point in the World Drivers’ Championship that year,” RM Sotheby’s wrote, according to Hobby Listings.

The W196 was a technological marvel of its era, boasting groundbreaking features like fuel injection and desmodromic valves, which provided precise control over engine performance. The innovations helped the car dominate the 1954 and 1955 Formula One seasons, cementing Mercedes-Benz’s reputation for engineering prowess.

The museum is also offering a 1964 Ferrari 250 LM, a car that not only conquered the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans but also stands as a coveted gem among Ferrari collectors. With only 32 units ever produced, this model is truly a collector’s dream.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

