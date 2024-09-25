Refund the Police: City of Austin Agrees to $200 Million Pay Raise for Local Officers

The City of Austin, Texas, has agreed to a new contract with the local police union that will cost more than $200 million — a stunning reversal from the department’s defunding in 2020.

Police officers will receive a 28 percent raise over the next five years after City Hall and the Austin Police Association came to an agreement after years of contentious negotiations, according to a report from KUT News. Austin City Council is expected to vote on the contract early next month.

“It’s a new day for our officers with the Austin Police Department as I am hopeful our Austin Police Association members will understand the City’s support of them, particularly as it relates to pay and benefits,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said. “I’ve stood firm in saying that a long-term contract is in the best interest of our community, as well as for our officers, to ensure we can fill vacancies as well as retain officers.”

The new deal comes as APD officers are working without a contract. Over the past several months, negotiations have gone back and forth between the Austin Police Association and the Austin City Council.

The APA’s original proposal to the city council was to increase base wages by 12 percent for new officers in their first year and another five percent the following four years. City Hall initially countered with a 25 percent increase over the same period. The new agreement aligns closer with the union’s first request for 32 percent.

The APD has struggled to retain officers on its roster in the past five years and is currently dealing with a patrol shortage of about 350. They have consistently lost more officers than they have recruited after the city council voted unanimously to cut $150 million from the department’s budget in 2020 after a series of protests associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

A year later, the Texas State Legislature ordered the Austin City Council to reverse the budgetary decision, but the damage was already done. The shrinking roster has raised serious concerns about public safety and the ability of the Austin Police Department to fulfill its duties effectively.

In 2024, Austin residents have faced significant challenges with law enforcement services. Emergency response wait times for 911 calls have increased dramatically, and large areas of the city have experienced extended periods without police patrols. A particularly alarming incident occurred in February when the entire east side of Austin was left without police presence for several hours on a Saturday due to staffing shortages.