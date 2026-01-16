Renee Good Suffered Four Gunshot Wounds During Encounter With Immigration Officials, Report Says

The Minneapolis Fire Department says Good was struck in the head, twice in the chest, and in the forearm.

A new report from the Minneapolis Fire Department on the fatal shooting of Renee Good says she was shot four times, once more than has been widely reported.

Good was fatally shot by a federal immigration officer on January 7 as officers approached her Honda Pilot and told her to get out of the vehicle. The Department of Homeland Security says Good tried to run over the federal officer, who feared for his life and fired in self-defense, but local officials have challenged that account of the shooting.

In multiple videos documenting the altercation, Good is seen putting her vehicle in reverse and then driving forward. As she accelerated, an officer who was in the path of the vehicle drew his firearm. Federal officials say the officer was struck by Good’s car. The officer appears to fire once through the windshield and two more times through the driver’s side window.

However, an incident report from the Minneapolis Fire Department says that at least four shots were fired.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reports, “Paramedics found Good unresponsive in her car with blood on her face and torso at 9:42 a.m. She was not breathing, and her pulse was ‘inconsistent’ and ‘irregular.’”

The fire department report says there were two gunshot wounds on the right side of Good’s chest, one gunshot wound on her left forearm, and a fourth “with protruding tissue on the left side of the patient’s head.”

Good was taken to a snowbank to get “separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders.”

The report says that lifesaving efforts were discontinued at the hospital at 10:30 a.m.

DHS did not respond to a request from The New York Sun for comment by the time of publication.

The shooting has heightened tensions between state and federal officials. After the death of Good, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the FBI had blocked it from participating in the investigation of the shooting. Minnesota’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, said that state officials will carry out their own investigation.

Good’s death accelerated a wave of anti-ICE protests at Minneapolis. During some demonstrations, protesters clashed with officers. And on Wednesday, an immigration officer was involved in another shooting when a Venezuelan man, who officials say is in the country illegally, tried to flee officers. DHS says an immigration officer was ambushed by two men who struck him with a shovel and a broomstick. The official shot the Venezuelan man in the leg, according to DHS.

Amid the protests, President Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would grant him the authority to deploy the military or federalize the National Guard.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Minnesota officials of refusing to cooperate with federal officers, and urged them to do so to “bring peace to the streets of Minneapolis.”