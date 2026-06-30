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The New York Sun
Politics

Republican Congressman Who Mysteriously Disappeared Discloses Stay at Mental Health Facility

Congressman Tom Kean, a top target for Democrats this fall, represents a district in suburban New Jersey that President Trump won by a mere two points.

Congressman Thomas Kean Jr. arrives at the U.S. Capitol with his wife Rhonda Kean on June 30, 2026, at Washington, D.C., after a four-month absence from Congress.
Congressman Thomas Kean Jr. arrives at the U.S. Capitol with his wife Rhonda Kean on June 30, 2026, at Washington, D.C., after a four-month absence from Congress. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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