Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
President Trump is planning a week-long swing through states with competitive Senate races, including Michigan, which would flip to the GOP with a Rogers upset over El-Sayed.
Published:
Updated:
In a sign of optimism for GOP chances in Michigan next month, a Republican group is investing another $4.7 million in the Senate race for Mike Rogers, who is closing the gap in his race against the Democratic nominee, Abdul El-Sayed. President Trump plans to attend a get-out-the-vote rally on Sunday for the seat that would flip Republican if Mr. Rogers pulled out an upset victory.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
In a sign of optimism for GOP chances in Michigan next month, a Republican group is investing another $4.7 million in the Senate race for Mike Rogers, who is closing the gap in his race against the Democratic nominee, Abdul El-Sayed. President Trump plans to attend a get-out-the-vote rally on Sunday for the seat that would flip Republican if Mr. Rogers pulled out an upset victory.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime