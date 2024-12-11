Republicans Cheer Resignation of FBI Director Chris Wray as Trump’s Nominee, Kash Patel, Makes the Rounds on Capitol Hill

Republicans are cheering the resignation announcement of FBI Director Christopher Wray, who has become a target of Republican congressional investigations over the course of the last two years for the bureau’s probes of school board meeting attendees, anti-abortion rights advocates, Catholics, and President-elect Trump. On Wednesday, multiple senators told the New York Sun that they were thrilled with Mr. Wray’s decision to leave instead of being fired by Trump in January.

Mr. Wray announced his decision to resign at a town-hall meeting with FBI employees on Wednesday, saying that it would be the “best” way to protect the bureau from being further politicized. He will depart the FBI at the end of President Biden’s term on January 20.

Members of Congress were quick to cheer the announcement. When asked by the Sun how he felt about the resignation, Senator Mullin said, “good,” with a wide smile. “Let’s just get back to mission focus,” the senator said.

“I just finished my election, and I asked people: who do they trust?” Senator Scott of Florida told reporters. “Whether it’s the FBI, the DOJ, homeland security — and nobody raised their hand. That’s gotta change,” Mr. Scott said.

The Florida senator said that Trump’s nominee to lead the bureau, Kash Patel, will not have his confirmation process affected by Mr. Wray’s decision.“I think Patel was gonna be confirmed whether Wray resigned or not,” Mr. Scott said.

“It was the right decision to announce he was not gonna continue,” Senator Barrasso told reporters. “That’ll give [us] an opportunity to move forward and get the FBI back on track.”

One of the critical Republican Senate votes who has yet to commit to voting for Mr. Patel, Senator-elect Curtis, tells the Sun that he is unsurprised by Mr. Wray’s decision. “If I were him, that’s what I would do,” he said. Mr. Curtis also confirmed he would meet with Mr. Patel on Thursday.

Democrats were dejected after the news broke, though not shocked. “I’m not surprised,” Senator Kaine told the Sun solemnly.

Trump himself weighed in after Mr. Wray made his announcement, saying on Truth Social that Wednesday was “a great day for America.”

“Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America,” Trump said. “Kash Patel is the most qualified Nominee to lead the FBI in the Agency’s History, and is committed to helping ensure that Law, Order, and Justice will be brought back to our Country again, and soon.”

Mr. Wray was subject to countless congressional investigations since the GOP took control of the House in 2023. The House Judiciary Committee, which has been leading the probe into Mr. Wray’s leadership, posted a GIF of a woman saying: “You are the weakest link. Goodbye,” in response to Mr. Wray’s announcement.

“Chris Wray’s FBI: Censored Americans, Labeled pro-life Catholics as extremists, Spied on your private finances, Spied on Congressional members and staff, Retaliated against whistleblowers,” the chairman of the committee, Congressman Jim Jordan, said in a post on X. “Americans deserve better.”