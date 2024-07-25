Republicans Condemn Harris as Biden’s ‘Border Tsar’ as They Push To Define Her in Campaign

House Republican leadership is pushing to direct criticism against Vice President Harris away from her race and toward a favorable issue for the GOP.

House Republicans on Thursday voted to condemn Vice President Harris for her alleged role as the “border tsar,” their latest attempt to define Ms. Harris as she launches her presidential campaign. Six Democrats joined Republicans in the vote.

Early in President Biden’s term, he tasked Ms. Harris with addressing the “root causes” of migration from Central America and negotiating with Mexico and the Northern Triangle to help stem migration from the region across the southern border.

The attack also comes as crossings at the southern border reach a three-year low and months after Republicans killed a border security bill at the behest of their leader, President Trump.

Republicans seized on this difficult assignment, dubbing Ms. Harris the “border tsar.” Thursday’s House vote was their latest effort to tie her to the border, an issue Republicans see as favorable.

Congresswoman Elise Stafanik said during a House floor debate Thursday that “Kamala Harris has failed to secure our border” and that “Kamala Harris has failed in overseeing American safety.”

“No matter what congressional district you go to, the number one issue facing Americans is Kamala Harris’ open border crisis,” Ms. Stefanik said.

House Democrats pushed back on the label of “border tsar,” with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, the minority leader, saying, “The vice president was not a border tsar.”

“They are making that up because they have no affirmative agenda, vision, or track record for the American people,” Mr. Jeffries said.

The resolution comes as Republicans are attacking Ms. Harris with a barrage of advertising. Republicans have spent more than $68 million on television and radio advertising, compared to $2.6 million for Democrats, as Ms. Harris organizes her nascent campaign.

Earlier this week House Republicans held a closed-door meeting during which leadership warned GOP members against making comments about Ms. Harris’s race. Instead, House leadership said that Republicans should focus their criticisms on Ms. Harris’s record as an elected official.

“This has nothing to do with race. It has to do with the competence of the person running for president, the relative strength of the two candidates and what ideas they have on how to solve America’s problems,” Speaker Johnson told Politico. “And I think in that comparison, we’ll win in a landslide.”