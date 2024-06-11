Republicans Mock Video of Biden Freezing At White House Juneteenth Event

‘Lights are on but no one’s home,’ the Trump campaign’s war room account posted on X.

Republicans ridiculed President Biden following a moment during the White House’s Juneteenth celebration on Monday in which he appeared for freeze for nearly a full minute.

A video circulating on social media, shared by the Republican National Committee, captures Biden standing motionless amid a lively musical performance.

The event, held on the South Lawn of the White House, featured performances by renowned artists such as Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and rapper Doug E. Fresh. Approximately 1,700 people attended the concert.

During gospel singer Kirk Franklin’s rendition of “Love Theory,” Mr. Biden, who is 81 years old, was seen fixated on the stage. In contrast, those around him, including Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, were visibly dancing along.

Trump campaign adviser Steven Cheung joked that maybe the president had taken a cannibis edible. “BIDEN: These edibles ain’t s—-. 15 minutes later,” Mr. Cheung wrote in a post, which included a video of Mr. Biden standing completely still.

“Who said Biden’s got no rhythm?” Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) joked. But he got serious when he wrote: “While America was being invaded, Biden did … whatever he’s doing in this video.”