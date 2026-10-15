Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The GOP is now investing money in districts Trump won by as many as 23 points in 2024.
With less than three weeks until the midterm elections, Republicans are moving money in a way that signals worry about not only losing the House majority, but about suffering one of the worst midterm losses in decades. As of Thursday morning, GOP groups are now pouring cash into House districts that President Trump carried by as many as 23 points less than two years ago.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
With less than three weeks until the midterm elections, Republicans are moving money in a way that signals worry about not only losing the House majority, but about suffering one of the worst midterm losses in decades. As of Thursday morning, GOP groups are now pouring cash into House districts that President Trump carried by as many as 23 points less than two years ago.
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