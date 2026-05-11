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The New York Sun
Politics

Republicans Rush To Fund Immigration Enforcement Bill That Includes Taxpayer Cash for Trump Ballroom

The outstanding spending package for ICE, Border Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations would set up funding through the end of the president’s term.

ICE agents outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on February 4, 2026, at Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ICE agents outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on February 4, 2026, at Minneapolis, Minnesota. John Moore/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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