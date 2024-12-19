Residents’ Alarm Leads FAA To Ground Drone Flights in 22 New Jersey Cities

The FAA has expanded its no-fly zones after weeks of mysterious sightings and security concerns.

Federal authorities have grounded drone operations in nearly two dozen cities across New Jersey after thousands of mysterious sightings have left Garden State residents and officials alarmed in recent weeks.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued security warnings for 22 municipalities, including Jersey City and Camden, banning unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS, from flying within one nautical mile from restricted locations. The temporary flight restrictions have been extended from the two original locations of the Picatinny Arsenal and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and will last at least until January 17.

The restrictions also apply to Bayonne, Branchburg, Bridgewater, Burlington, Cedar Grove, Clifton, Edison, Elizabeth, Evesham, Gloucester, Hamilton, Hancocks Bridge, Harrison, Kearny, Metuchen, North Brunswick Township, South Brunswick, Westampton, and Winslow.

Under the restrictions, drone pilots can be “intercepted, detained, and interviewed by […] law enforcement/security personnel” for violating the orders and can face a revocation of their operator’s certificates and even criminal charges.

Residents in at least ten counties across New Jersey and parts of New York City have reported multiple drone sightings since mid-November, with some eyewitnesses saying that the drones were the size of small vehicles. The sightings also have occurred over sensitive areas, including reservoirs, powerlines, and rail stations.

Earlier this week, national security officials said that none of the sightings appear to be a sign of foreign interference or a threat to public safety, but they offered no answers as to who is responsible for the flights.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Senator Paul blocked a bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Schumer to allow local law enforcement to track the aerial drones, saying there is no immediate threat from the drones.