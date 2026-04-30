‘Reunion’: A Coming-of-Age Second World War Film Belatedly Comes of Age

Trump To Meet an Emboldened Xi Jinping
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Jerry Schatzberg’s 1989 film, about the rupturing of a schoolboy friendship in Germany just before the Holocaust, is finally being given its due.
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|