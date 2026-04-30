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The New York Sun
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‘Reunion’: A Coming-of-Age Second World War Film Belatedly Comes of Age

Jerry Schatzberg’s 1989 film, about the rupturing of a schoolboy friendship in Germany just before the Holocaust, is finally being given its due.

Samuel West and Christien Anholt in 'Reunion.'
Samuel West and Christien Anholt in 'Reunion.' Film Forum
TOM TEODORCZUK

TOM TEODORCZUK

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