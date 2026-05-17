Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Reversing Trudeau-Era Energy Policies, Canada’s Carney Woos Alberta With Oil Pipeline Deal

The initiative is aimed at reducing Canada’s energy dependence on America and tamping down separatist sentiment in the oil-rich western province.

Supporters carry boxes of signatures to submit for an Alberta separation referendum at Edmonton on May 4, 2026.
Supporters carry boxes of signatures to submit for an Alberta separation referendum at Edmonton on May 4, 2026. Jason Franson/Canadian Press via AP
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp