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The New York Sun
National

Revised Green Card Policy Leaves Immigration Lawyers Looking for Answers

Persons seeking permanent status in America must now, in most cases, apply from their home countries, potentially leading to prolonged family separations and job losses.

An information packet and an American flag are seen at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office at Miami on August 17, 2018.
An information packet and an American flag are seen at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office at Miami on August 17, 2018. Wilfredo Lee/AP
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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