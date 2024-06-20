The New York Sun

Biden, Trump To Go It Alone After Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Fails To Qualify for First Presidential Debate

A third-party candidate has not debated in a general election debate since 1992.

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Attorney Robert Kennedy Jr. has failed to qualify for the presidential debate on June 27, according to CNN, which is hosting the debate.

In an announcement early Thursday morning, CNN indicated that only President Biden and President Trump would be taking the debate stage next week.

Mr. Kennedy was expected to fall short of the ballot access and polling requirements to make the debate stage, despite a complaint filed by his campaign with the Federal Elections Commission about asking to put the debate on hold unless he was allowed to participate.

A third-party candidate has not debated in a general election presidential debate since 1992 when billionaire Ross Perot joined President Bush and President Clinton on the debate stage. Mr. Kennedy may still qualify for later debates.

Failing to qualify could be a decisive moment for Mr. Kennedy’s campaign, as Mr. Biden and Trump seek to drive home the stakes of the 2024 election to the millions of viewers expected to watch the debate.

CNN required that candidates surpass 15 percent support in four polls and have ballot access in enough states to win 270 votes in order to qualify for the debate.

Mr. Kennedy had three qualifying polls that put him above the 15 percent threshold and has officially qualified for the ballot in six states, though he has filed petitions to qualify in many more.

The debate will be moderated by CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and will run for 90 minutes on Thursday night at Atlanta. The debate will also have each candidate’s microphone muted unless it is their turn to talk and candidates will be disallowed pre-written notes and assistance from aides.

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

