RFK Jr. Set for Interview on Monday With Sun on Range of Topics From ‘Make America Healthy Again’ to President Trump

Son of Senator Robert Kennedy is expected to discuss state of the race for the White House and his own priorities should he become an adviser to Trump.

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will sit for an interview with the publisher of The New York Sun, Dovid Efune, at Philadelphia’s Museum of American Jewish History Monday to make a spirited case for independents and disaffected Democrats to turn out for President Trump and his new “Make America Healthy Again” movement this year.

Mr. Kennedy, who up until August 23 was running an independent bid for the White House, is expected to discuss the state of the race, his own priorities should he be an advisor to Trump come 2025, and his demand for more oversight at critical regulatory agencies that he says have poisoned America over the last several decades. Vice President Harris’s campaign, which Mr. Kennedy has relentlessly criticized in recent weeks, will also be on the agenda.

“I’m looking forward,” the Sun’s publisher said, “to a wide-ranging conversation on all the vital issues — from health care, to the election and Mr. Kennedy’s remarkably clear support for Israel.”

Much of Mr. Kennedy’s presidential campaign focused on what he called the health crises of America’s children, including rising rates of obesity, chronic illnesses, and autism. While he was often dismissed as an “anti-vaxxer” for his criticisms of the development of the Covid vaccine and other inoculations, he aimed much of his criticism at federal regulatory agencies that, he has claimed, have been essentially bought by the agriculture and pharmaceutical industries.

The son of Senator Robert Kennedy, RFK Jr. has been called as a witness by Congress on such issues and others since he launched his presidential campaign — originally as a primary challenge to President Biden and later as an independent bid. Just on Monday, Mr. Kennedy gathered a panel of doctors and nutritionists with members of Congress on Capitol Hill to discuss the crises of chronic diseases and other health problems.

“For 19 years, solving the childhood chronic disease crisis has been the central goal of my life, and for 19 years, I have prayed to God every morning to put me in a position to end this calamity,” Mr. Kennedy said, appearing alongside Senator Johnson. “I believe we have the opportunity for transformational, bipartisan change to transform American health.”

Mr. Kennedy’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, has been on the campaign trail for Trump, promoting her and Mr. Kennedy’s new “Make America Healthy Again” movement. During an appearance alongside Tucker Carlson, who is currently on a nationwide arena tour, Ms. Shanahan donned a red “MAHA” hat reminiscent of Trump’s famous MAGA hats.