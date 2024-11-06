RFK Jr. Thanks Wife for Support After Tumultuous Campaign and Affair Allegations

‘It’s been a journey,’ Cheryl Hines said in response during a Trump campaign event in Florida.

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took a moment while stumping for President Trump on Election Day to publicly thank his wife for sticking with him through a failed presidential bid and jumping on the Trump bandwagon.

“[I] want to say thanks to the most important person in this room who has sustained me throughout my campaign is my wife Cheryl [Hines],” he said to a room of Trump supporters at an event held in West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon. “Well, I really just want to say, thank you.”

Ms. Hines, standing next to him on stage responded with, “I just want to say, whooo! It’s been a journey.”

The comments come after a tumultuous campaign run by the third-party candidate and after reports surfaced that he was involved in a “digital affair” with a former New York magazine journalist, Olivia Nuzzi.

In September, Ms. Nuzzi admitted to carrying on an illicit “personal relationship,” after New York Magazine suspended her following a report that she crossed the line in texts with Mr. Kennedy.

“Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal,” she told CNN at the time. “I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues in New York.”

Mr. Kennedy immediately refuted the allegations.

“Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece,” a Kennedy spokesman told Fox News Digital after news about the alleged relationship broke.