RFK Jr. Wants Daughter-in-Law Appointed to High CIA Post To Probe Agency’s Alleged Involvement in Uncle’s Assassination

He has long asserted that both his father and uncle were killed over opposition to military operations in Vietnam.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants his daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, to lead the internal investigation into the CIA’s possible involvement in President Kennedy’s assassination, according to a new report from Axios. Mrs. Kennedy, who served as a CIA agent before running her father-in-law’s presidential campaign, is being pushed by Mr. Kennedy to be nominated as the agency’s deputy director.

Mr. Kennedy — who has been tapped to lead the health and human services department by President Trump — has long asserted that both his own father and his uncle were killed by government agents, in part, because of their opposition to military operations in Vietnam. In an interview with the New York Sun earlier this year, Mr. Kennedy reiterated that claim, saying that his father was likely assassinated by one of his own Secret Services agents. The rest of the Kennedy family have said they do not share this view.

“RFK believes that and wants to get to the bottom of it,” a source told Axios. If nominated and confirmed, she would serve under John Ratcliffe, who was Trump’s director of national intelligence during his final year in the White House, and has been nominated to lead the CIA during his second term.

Mrs. Kennedy has been married to Robert F. Kennedy III since 2018 after meeting at the famous Burning Man concert in California. She previously served as an undercover CIA operative abroad from 2002 to 2010, where she pretended to be an art dealer in order to obtain information about the international arms trade and weapons of mass destruction.

Her memoir, “Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA” describes her experiences as an undercover agent overseas. At 22 years old, she became one of the youngest female agents in CIA history.

The book itself received criticism when it was released because it had not gone through the traditional vetting process by the CIA to ensure no classified information was disclosed. Her account of the agency and its operations was also refuted by former agents who claimed she likely embellished some of the details of her work.

Mrs. Kennedy led her father-in-law’s presidential runs in both the Democratic primary and as an independent alongside Congressman Dennis Kucinich.