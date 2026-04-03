Rhode Island Considers Bill That Would Use Technology To Stop ‘Super Speeders’

Once Again President Trump Outwits the Defeatist Democrats
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The bill would require repeat offenders to install devices preventing them from exceeding posted speed limits.
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By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
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