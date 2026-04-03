Rhode Island Considers Bill That Would Use Technology To Stop ‘Super Speeders’

Published: Apr 3, 2026, 03:37 AM ET Updated: Apr 3, 2026, 05:57 AM ET

The bill would require repeat offenders to install devices preventing them from exceeding posted speed limits.

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