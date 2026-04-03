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The New York Sun
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Rhode Island Considers Bill That Would Use Technology To Stop ‘Super Speeders’

The bill would require repeat offenders to install devices preventing them from exceeding posted speed limits.

A police officer tests a Laser Traffic Speed Meter.
A police officer tests a Laser Traffic Speed Meter. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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