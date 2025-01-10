‘Ridiculous They’re Not Telling You’: Trump Promises To Explain Mysterious Drones ‘About One Day’ After He Takes Office

The president-elect said the government knows the truth and he’s baffled as to why the American people haven’t been informed.

The ongoing mystery surrounding the drones in the night sky seen in several East Coast states may soon be explained, as President-elect Trump is promising to deliver a major report on the matter.

Trump told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that the government knows exactly what’s been happening in the skies and he cannot understand why the public hasn’t been informed.

Doocy asked Trump on Thursday, “Do you have any idea whatever happened to the drones? You said you thought the government knew what was happening with these drones over New Jersey?”

The president-elect responded with a promise that he would give a “report” on the drone situation “about one day into the administration.”

“Because I think it’s ridiculous that they’re not telling you about what’s going on with the drones,” Trump said.

Trump criticized the government for not sharing more information about the drone sightings, saying, “They don’t want to talk about it, and nobody knows why…That could be us sending drones – I hope that’s the case, us doing it, they’re doing research, they don’t want to talk about it from that standpoint.”

“I hope it’s not an enemy, but we’re going to find out on the 21st. You have to give me a little time for the inauguration, but shortly thereafter, we’ll give you a report on it. We’ll tell you exactly what it is,” he added. “They know, and it’s very strange that they aren’t talking about it.”

Late last year, reports of mysterious drone sightings in at least six states garnered national attention as the apparent aircraft were seen in the night sky over residential neighborhoods and areas with restricted airspace, including near Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. The first reported sighting was in New Jersey on November 18, and then there were near-daily reports of drone sightings in other states, such as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia.

The sightings sparked questions about whether the drones were a foreign adversary spying on sensitive locations, some kind of government experiment or test, hobbyists just flying drones in places they shouldn’t be, or regular aircraft and stars that people just discovered after picking their heads up for the first time.

A drone sighting around the New York Stewart International Airport temporarily led to a shutdown of runways there. After the incident, Governor Hochul said, “This has gone too far.” She directed the New York State Intelligence Center to investigate the drone sightings.

However, federal and state officials offered​​ few explanations for the drone sightings that satisfied the public’s curiosity. In December, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI released a joint statement that said there is “no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus.”

The White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on December 12 that “upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully.”

Reporters were left scratching their heads after a briefing with officials from several federal agencies on December 14, CNN reported. One official told reporters, “We don’t know if it’s malicious, if it is criminal. But I will tell you that it is – it is irresponsible. Here on the military side, we are just as frustrated with the irresponsible nature of this activity.”

President Biden said there was “nothing nefarious” about the drones. He offered a somewhat odd explanation, saying, “I think it’s just one — there’s a lot of drones authorized that’s up there.”

“I think one started, and they all got, everybody wanted to get in their deal,” he added.

Trump has previously criticized the federal government’s response to the drones. In a December 16 press conference, he insisted federal officials know more about the drones than they are saying. He said he “can’t imagine it’s the enemy” behind the drones but questioned why officials have seemingly refused to share more information.