Russell Brand Calls Biden’s Resignation and Coronation of Harris ‘Extraordinary Masquerade’

‘You have to be open to the possibility that there’s an element of duplicity and construction beneath,’ the actor says.

Actor Russell Brand ripped the coronation of Vice President Harris to replace President Biden, criticizing what he called “duplicity and construction beneath” it and labeling the move an “extraordinary masquerade.”

“Kamala Harris for President? Are we all about to be ‘burdened by what might be,’” Mr. Brand wrote in a post on X, referring to a favorite phrase Ms. Harris uses often in speeches.

Mr. Brand expressed skepticism about the entire process, suggesting, “I’m increasingly open to the idea that this is some extraordinary masquerade. And as with all masquerades, you have to be open to the possibility that there’s an element of duplicity and construction beneath. There’s going to be a wild ride between now and November for all of us.”

He also referenced a recent debate performance, criticizing the portrayal of Mr. Biden. “Before the debate, people were somehow trying to maintain the idea that he was cogent and coherent. And the debate, in a sense, represented the pinnacle of that extraordinary lie,” Mr. Brand said.

The actor also mentioned the assassination attempt on President Trump, tying it to the political turbulence surrounding Mr. Biden’s resignation and Ms. Harris’s nomination.

He noted that many have been closely observing Mr. Harris, saying, “No claim of senility can be made [for Ms. Harris], but this is not a garrulous and easy political figure. This is someone who does not seem at ease around public speaking in particular. It’s extraordinary. We’re witnessing, I think, a kind of almost a contraction of time.”