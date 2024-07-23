The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Russell Brand Calls Biden’s Resignation and Coronation of Harris ‘Extraordinary Masquerade’

‘You have to be open to the possibility that there’s an element of duplicity and construction beneath,’ the actor says.

James Manning/PA via AP
Russell Brand leaves a theater at northwest London after performing a comedy set last weekend. James Manning/PA via AP
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Actor Russell Brand ripped the coronation of Vice President Harris to replace President Biden, criticizing what he called “duplicity and construction beneath” it and labeling the move an “extraordinary masquerade.”

“Kamala Harris for President? Are we all about to be ‘burdened by what might be,’” Mr. Brand wrote in a post on X, referring to a favorite phrase Ms. Harris uses often in speeches.

Mr. Brand expressed skepticism about the entire process, suggesting, “I’m increasingly open to the idea that this is some extraordinary masquerade. And as with all masquerades, you have to be open to the possibility that there’s an element of duplicity and construction beneath. There’s going to be a wild ride between now and November for all of us.”

He also referenced a recent debate performance, criticizing the portrayal of Mr. Biden. “Before the debate, people were somehow trying to maintain the idea that he was cogent and coherent. And the debate, in a sense, represented the pinnacle of that extraordinary lie,” Mr. Brand said.

The actor also mentioned the assassination attempt on President Trump, tying it to the political turbulence surrounding Mr. Biden’s resignation and Ms. Harris’s nomination.

He noted that many have been closely observing Mr. Harris, saying, “No claim of senility can be made [for Ms. Harris], but this is not a garrulous and easy political figure. This is someone who does not seem at ease around public speaking in particular. It’s extraordinary. We’re witnessing, I think, a kind of almost a contraction of time.”

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use