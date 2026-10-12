New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Over the weekend, Trump and Zelensky hit a nadir in their stormy, seven-year relationship.
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After President Trump ordered President Zelensky on Friday to stop hitting Russian oil installations, Ukrainian drones bombed a major oil export terminal on Saturday, and, a few hours later, a massive oil storage facility. Billed as the largest oil tank farm in Europe, Samara’s one square mile facility was lit up by raging fires from two days of bombing raids.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
After President Trump ordered President Zelensky on Friday to stop hitting Russian oil installations, Ukrainian drones bombed a major oil export terminal on Saturday, and, a few hours later, a massive oil storage facility. Billed as the largest oil tank farm in Europe, Samara’s one square mile facility was lit up by raging fires from two days of bombing raids.
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