Russia Pulls Some Troops Out of Ukraine to Defend Against Invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pulled some forces out of Ukraine to help defend his country’s territory against a surprise attack.

Ukrainian army spokesman, Dmytro Lykhoviy, told Politico today, “Russia has relocated some of its units from both Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine’s south.”

Politico noted it could not confirm how many Russian troops had been pulled out of Ukraine, but it added Lykhoviy said it was a “relatively small number.”

The relocation comes as Ukraine’s top military commander said his troops were in control of 386 square miles of the Kursk region in Russia after nearly a week of fighting.

Ukraine’s invasion has led to more than 200,000 people being evacuated from the area as Russia seeks to push back the attackers. Reuters reported Tuesday that Russian forces have been striking Ukrainian troops in the region with missiles and drones, with one senior commander claiming the assault has been halted.

Mr. Putin suggested on Monday that Ukraine’s goal of the invasion was to gain better leverage in potential negotiations over ending the war and also to “ destabilize the situation in the border zone to try to destabilize the domestic political situation in our country.”

He insisted Russia will “drive the enemy out of our territories and, together with the border service, to ensure reliable cover of the state border.”