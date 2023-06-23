Russian Mercenary Chief Calling for Armed Rebellion To Oust Russian Defense Minister as Tensions Rise at Moscow

‘This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,’ Yevgeny Prigozhin declares. At Kyiv, meanwhile, President Zelensky warns of possible plans to attack a nuclear power plant and cause a radiological disaster.

KYIV, Ukraine — The owner of the Wagner private military contractor escalated his direct challenge to the Kremlin on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by opening a criminal investigation into Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Mr. Prigozhin posted a series of angry video and audio recordings in which he accused Russia’s Defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, of ordering a rocket strike Friday on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine, where his troops are fighting on behalf of Russia.

Mr. Prigozhin said his troops would now punish Mr. Shoigu in an armed rebellion and urged the army not to offer resistance. “This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,” Mr. Prigozhin declared.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee, which is part of the Federal Security Services, said the mercenary chief would be investigated on charges of calling for an armed rebellion. The state news agency Tass said President Putin was being kept informed.

Wagner’s forces have played a crucial role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place, Bakhmut.

Mr. Prigozhin has frequently criticized Russia’s military brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of weapons and ammunition, but his accusations and calls for armed rebellion Friday were more direct challenge.

The Russian Defense Ministry required all military contractors to sign contracts with it before July 1, but Mr. Prigozhin, whose feud with the Defense Ministry dates back years, has refused to comply.

In a statement issued late Friday, he said he was ready to find a compromise with the Defense Ministry, but “they have treacherously cheated us.”

“Today they carried out a rocket strike on our rear camps, and a huge number of our comrades got killed,” he said.

Mr. Prigozhin claimed that Mr. Shoigu went to the Russian military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don personally to direct the strike on Wagner and then “cowardly” fled.

“This scum will be stopped,” he said, in a reference to Mr. Shoigu.

“The evil embodied by the country’s military leadership must be stopped,” he shouted, urging the army not to offer any resistance to Wagner as it moves to “restore justice.”

In other developments in the Ukraine, war, President Zelensky called on other countries to heed warnings that Russia may be planning to attack an occupied nuclear power plant to cause a radiation disaster.

Members of his government briefed international representatives on the possible threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, whose six reactors have been shut down for months. Mr. Zelensky said that he expected other nations to “give appropriate signals and exert pressure” on Moscow.

“Our principle is simple: The world must know what the occupier is preparing. Everyone who knows must act,” Mr. Zelensky said late Thursday. “The world has enough power to prevent any radiation incidents, let alone a radiation catastrophe.”

The Kremlin’s spokesman has denied the threat to the plant is coming from Russian forces.

The potential for a life-threatening release of radiation has been a concern since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last year and seized the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station.

The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy agency spent months trying to negotiate the establishment of a safety perimeter to protect the facility as nearby areas came under repeated shelling, but he has been unsuccessful.