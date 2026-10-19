Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘We still do not know what Cosmos-2612 carries or its capabilities,’ former Defense Department researchers wrote of the Russian satellite, one of six in an array launched in April.
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A Russian satellite closed to within 85 feet of a U.S.-registered satellite in Earth orbit on Monday, a striking development in its month-long stalking of a spacecraft providing intelligence resources to Ukraine.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A Russian satellite closed to within 85 feet of a U.S.-registered satellite in Earth orbit on Monday, a striking development in its month-long stalking of a spacecraft providing intelligence resources to Ukraine.
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