Ryan Lizza Says Olivia Nuzzi Told Him RFK Jr. Wanted To ‘Possess,’ ‘Impregnate’ Her

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was more obsessed with journalist Olivia Nuzzi than he admits and wanted to “possess,” “control,” and “impregnate” her, according to a new court filing by her ex-fiance, Ryan Lizza.

The claims by the Politico Playbook scribe were made in response to a recent restraining order filed against him by the suspended New York Magazine reporter, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The former press power couple was engaged until evidence surfaced that Ms. Nuzzi was carrying on a flirtatious relationship with Mr. Kennedy. She has claimed that Mr. Lizza stole her devices and hacked into them.

“Everything I know about her affair comes directly from Ms. Nuzzi herself,” he wrote in the filing.

In a response, Ms. Nuzzi’s legal team said the filing was, “full of salacious and irrelevant claims that we will not dignify with a response.” Last week, the Washington, D.C.-based journalist was granted a temporary protection order against Mr. Lizza. Her attorneys say that she filed the order “to ensure her safety and be left alone.”

The new evidence is just the latest in a bizarre love triangle, which has had its dirty laundry aired for all to see over the past several weeks.

In her request for the restraining order, Ms. Nuzzi claimed that Mr. Lizza had threatened to destroy her career if she would not get back together with him. When she declined his entreaties, she wrote, he carried through with his threat and reported her affair to New York Magazine.

She also claims Mr. Lizza threatened her with violence. Mr. Lizza, who was fired by the New Yorker over allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017, strenuously denies Ms. Nuzzi’s allegations, just as he denied the misconduct allegations which ended his tenure at Conde Nast — Mr. Lizza was investigated and cleared of the misconduct allegations by CNN, which also employed him as an on-air contributor.

Those in Ms. Nuzzi’s camp have said that Mr. Lizza is a vengeful ex seeking to accelerate her downfall and that he allegedly placed a “heated phone call” to Mr. Kennedy directly after the info was first leaked.

She had allegedly met with the FBI before filing her request for a restraining order, according to a recent report in House Inhabit, the popular newsletter on the Substack platform. The author, Jessica Reed Kraus, was close with Ms. Nuzzi and traveled extensively on the campaign trail with Mr. Kennedy. Ms. Kraus reports that Ms. Nuzzi met with the feds after driving cross-country to lie low and clear her head.

“Fearful of what might happen when her ex was informed he was the target of an FBI investigation, Olivia obtained a restraining order against him in Washington, D.C.,” Ms. Kraus reported. “The judge ordered him to stay away from her and her workplace and to stop circulating any hacked, stolen, or doctored materials to the press.”