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The New York Sun
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Scotus Flinches on the Fed

The practical effect of the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a Fed governor, Lisa Cook, is to reduce the presidency to a mere spectator at the monetary debate. 

Francis Alexander's portrait of Daniel Webster, detail, 1835.
Francis Alexander's portrait of Daniel Webster, detail, 1835. Via Wikimedia Commons
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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