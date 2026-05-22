Seattle Weighs State of Emergency To Address Influx of Transgender Individuals Fleeing Red States

‘Risings’ Tells the Story of How a Mix of Yeats and Bullets Inspired Irish Independence
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
The mayor says she will use an ‘intersectional lens that acknowledges the lived experiences of 2SLGBTQIA+, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color’ to develop a plan to ‘fortify critical services.’
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By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|