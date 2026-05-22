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The New York Sun
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Seattle Weighs State of Emergency To Address Influx of Transgender Individuals Fleeing Red States

The mayor says she will use an ‘intersectional lens that acknowledges the lived experiences of 2SLGBTQIA+, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color’ to develop a plan to ‘fortify critical services.’

A co-founder of the Gender Justice League, Elayne Wylie, speaks during a nationwide ‘Hands Off!’ protest at Seattle, Washington, on April 5, 2025.
A co-founder of the Gender Justice League, Elayne Wylie, speaks during a nationwide ‘Hands Off!’ protest at Seattle, Washington, on April 5, 2025. Mat Hayward/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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