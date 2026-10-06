New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
AI is cracking coded messages that have remained encrypted for centuries, Ruth Selman from The National Archives tells the Sun.
Published:
Updated:
The material includes a 1645 appeal from King Charles I of England to Prince Rupert during the English Civil War, encrypted orders from the future King Henry IV of France, diplomatic reports on Catherine the Great and secret telegrams from Sun Yat-sen’s revolutionary network in China.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The material includes a 1645 appeal from King Charles I of England to Prince Rupert during the English Civil War, encrypted orders from the future King Henry IV of France, diplomatic reports on Catherine the Great and secret telegrams from Sun Yat-sen’s revolutionary network in China.
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