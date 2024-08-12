Secret Service Broke Into Hair Salon To Use Bathroom During Harris Campaign Event: Report

The Secret Service reportedly has apologized to a salon owner in Massachusetts after members of the security detail on duty for an event featuring Vice President Harris broke into her business to use the bathroom.

The incident took place at Alicia Powers’s business, Four One Three Salon, which is situated near the Colonial Theatre, the venue for Ms. Harris’s fundraiser. Secret Service members and others picked the lock of the closed beauty salon during Ms. Harris’s event so they could use the bathroom, Ms. Powers said, Business Insider reported.

According to Ms. Powers, on July 27, individuals associated with the security detail for the vice president’s event entered her salon without permission. Surveillance footage showed the presence of individuals, including some in emergency medical uniforms and law enforcement-style attire, using the bathroom facilities after a Secret Service officer reportedly covered an external security camera with tape.

At first the Secret Service denied its agents were involved in the incident, with spokeswoman Melissa McKenzie emphasizing that agents prioritize respecting local business relationships. “Our personnel would not enter, or instruct our partners to enter, a business without the owner’s permission,” Ms. McKenzie said.

After reports swirled about the incident, the head of the Secret Service’s Boston field office called Ms. Powers to apologize, admitting procedural errors. “He said to me everything that was done was done very wrong,” she told Business Insider.

“They were not supposed to tape my camera without permission. They were not supposed to enter the building without permission,” Ms. Powers said.

“And then when they were done using the bathroom for two hours, they left and left my building completely unlocked and did not take the tape off the camera,” she said.