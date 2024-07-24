The New York Sun

Secret Service’s Big Idea: Trump Should Hold Smaller Rallies — Only Indoors

In response, the Trump campaign is now scouting indoor venues for upcoming events.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Trump stands onstage with Republican vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance at Grand Rapids, Michigan. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

The Secret Service has advised the Trump campaign to stop scheduling outdoor rallies in light of the recent assassination attempt against the former president, according to a new report.

Following the July 13 incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, Secret Service officials expressed concerns to President Trump’s campaign advisers about the safety of large outdoor events, the Washington Post reports. The officials emphasized the potential risks to the 78-year-old Republican nominee and recommended moving future rallies indoors.

In response, the Trump campaign is now scouting indoor venues for upcoming events and is not planning any large outdoor gatherings at present, the Post reports. The next two scheduled rallies are set to be held in multipurpose arenas in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a hockey arena in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The former president’s first rally since the assassination attempt, which resulted in a bloody ear for President Trump, one rally-goer dead, and two others critically injured, took place indoors in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday.

Since launching his 2024 White House bid, Mr. Trump has held numerous large outdoor rallies, with venues such as airports, fairgrounds, and parks being frequently used. The two rallies preceding the shooting incident were held outdoors in Chesapeake, Virginia, and at his golf course in Doral, Florida.

The outdoor events typically attract thousands of passionate supporters and feature several prominent speakers before Mr. Trump takes the stage. Earlier this summer, a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, drew an estimated crowd of between 80,000 and 100,000 people — a record for a political rally in the state.

JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

