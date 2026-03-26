Senate Democrats Block Bill To Fund All of DHS Except for ICE

Front-Runner Emerges in Trump’s Search for a New Attorney General
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
Tens of millions of Americans are acutely feeling the pain of this shutdown, with TSA security lines stretching as far back as parking garages in airports across the country.
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By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
By LUKE FUNK|
By MARIE POHL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By HOLLIE McKAY|