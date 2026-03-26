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The New York Sun
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Senate Democrats Block Bill To Fund All of DHS Except for ICE

Tens of millions of Americans are acutely feeling the pain of this shutdown, with TSA security lines stretching as far back as parking garages in airports across the country.

People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, March 22, 2026.
People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, March 22, 2026. AP/Yuki Iwamura
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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