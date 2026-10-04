Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
A Parti Quebecois victory would leave Prime Minister Carney facing the prospect of independence referendums in two of Canada’s 10 provinces.
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TORONTO — Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, could soon face new challenges in holding his own country together even as he seeks to pivot away from economic reliance on America and forge closer bonds with the European Union.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
TORONTO — Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, could soon face new challenges in holding his own country together even as he seeks to pivot away from economic reliance on America and forge closer bonds with the European Union.
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