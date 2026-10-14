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The perils of the provocative workout outfit.
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Comedian Shane Gillis, infamously fired from “Saturday Night Live” before he ever appeared on the show, returned to its stage last weekend with an irreverent rebuke of what he sees as the breakdown of clothing decorum among young women at gyms. Mr. Gillis joked that he “didn’t know women just dress like whores now” at the gym.
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Comedian Shane Gillis, infamously fired from “Saturday Night Live” before he ever appeared on the show, returned to its stage last weekend with an irreverent rebuke of what he sees as the breakdown of clothing decorum among young women at gyms. Mr. Gillis joked that he “didn’t know women just dress like whores now” at the gym.
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