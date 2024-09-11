‘She’ll Probably Pay A Price’: Trump Calls for ‘Karma’ After Taylor Swift Publicly Endorses Vice President Harris

The 45th president said he prefers her friend, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is ‘a big Trump fan.’

President Trump is shaking off Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Harris, claiming that the pop star will soon face ‘Karma’ for daring to cross him.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said on Fox Wednesday morning, hours after Ms. Swift had announced she would be voting for Ms. Harris in the coming election. “It was just a question of time. She couldn’t possibly endorse Biden … But she’s a very liberal person.”

He continued: “She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

The 45th president did, however, offer a compliment to Ms. Swift’s friend, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recently pitched her support for Trump by liking his Instagram post outlining the 2024 GOP platform. Wednesday morning, Trump said that he liked Mrs. Mahomes “much better” than Ms. Swift, noting that “She’s a big Trump fan” and that she’s “great.”

Just a few hours later, conservative pundit, Mark Levin, dissed the Cruel Summer singer on X, calling her an “imbecile” and slammed her for endorsing “the most antisemitic, pro-Islamist, pro-criminal, anti-cop, anti-middle class & working people, open borders, anti-woman’s sports, anti-military, inflation-causing, job-destroying, pathological liar and extremist Marxist politician ever to run for president.”

The pop sensation broke her silence on the 2024 election minutes after the presidential debate ended, announcing on social media her plans to vote for Ms. Harris.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” the 14-time Grammy award winner wrote on Instagram.

In her lengthy message, Ms. Swift noted that “misinformation” surrounding her potential endorsement of Trump is what motivated her to “be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

A few weeks ago, Trump seemingly claimed the support of Ms. Swift by sharing on Truth Social an AI generated image of the pop singer dressed up as Uncle Sam with the message: “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.” He also posted several images of young women wearing “Swifties for Trump” attire — though only one picture turned out to be of a real-life pro-Trump Swiftie, 19-year-old Jenna Piwowarczyk.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” Ms. Swift wrote on Tuesday. “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

She signed off her message by calling herself a “childless cat lady” — a likely jab at Trump’s VP pick, Senator Vance, who used the phrase to disparage Democrats.

Tesla’s chief executive, Elon Musk, — who has been outspoken in his support of Trump this cycle despite voting against him in the past two elections — responded with a tongue-in-cheek post.

“Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Mr. Musk wrote on X Wednesday morning.

While Ms. Swift publicly endorsed President Biden in the 2020 election, her high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, — who has not made any public political statements but raised eyebrows for liking a picture of Trump on social media — drew speculation that she might stay mum this cycle.

Ms. Swift has, however, previously spoken out against Trump. “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,” she wrote on X in 2020.

Though even before Ms. Swift gave her formal nod of approval, hordes of Swifties united behind Ms. Harris’s campaign, forming a “Swifties for Kamala” coalition that boasts more than 77,000 followers on X.

Ms. Harris’s decision to nominate Mr. Walz — an avowed Swiftie — as her running mate served as further encouragement for politically minded Swift fans who were quick to dub the Minnesota governor the “Swiftie VP.”

Pro-Trump Swifties, however, were never expecting their favorite pop star to back their preferred presidential candidate.

“Listen, I know that Taylor’s a leftist,” the non-AI generated “Swiftie for Trump,” Ms. Piwowarczyk told the Sun. “A lot of people are saying Taylor Swift hates Trump. I know everyone knows that. But this is about Swifties. This is a movement for the fans.”