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The New York Sun
Opinion

Ship of Fools: Hantavirus Cruise’s Lax Infection Control Protocols Bare Need for Greater Vigilance

Thousands of people are now exposed to the rare Andes strain of the hantavirus, which has a 40 percent mortality rate.

The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, Motor Vessel Hondius, anchored at the port of Granadilla on Tenerife, part of Spain's Canary Islands, May 11, 2026.
The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, Motor Vessel Hondius, anchored at the port of Granadilla on Tenerife, part of Spain's Canary Islands, May 11, 2026. AP/Arturo Rodriguez
BETSY McCAUGHEY

BETSY McCAUGHEY

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