‘Shocking Scenes’: Israel Condemns Hamas Mob Chaos at Latest Hostage Hand-Off

Israelis, already on edge after several chaotic hostage transfers, are boiling over with fury in light of the mob scene during Thursday’s handoff in Khan Younis. Now, the Israeli government is making clear that Hamas’ antics will no longer be tolerated.

“I view with utmost severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages,” Prime Minister Netanyahu said on Thursday. “This is additional proof of the inconceivable brutality of the Hamas terrorist organization.”

Mr. Netanyahu — who responded by delaying the release of some 110 Palestinians — called on the ceasefire’s mediators to “ensure that such terrible scenes do not recur” and to “guarantee the safety of our hostages.” He added: “Whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay.”

During Thursday’s handoff, a gang of armed, masked militants paraded two Israeli civilian hostages, Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Gadi Mozes, 80, through a sea of rowdy Palestinians who swarmed and shoved the group. The spectators, most of whom were men, jeered and filmed the two visibly terrified civilians as they were guided to the Red Cross vehicles. The transfer took place in front of the ruined home of former Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by the Israeli military last October.

Not long after, five Thai hostages — Pongsak Thenna, Sathian Suwannakham, Watchara Sriaoun, Bannawat Seathao, and Surasak Lamnau — were led through a similarly hostile crowd. The return earlier in the day of Israeli soldier Agam Berger, which took place in the South, was slightly quieter, though she was subject to a similarly disturbing ceremony as her fellow soldiers who were released over the weekend.

In retaliation, the Israeli government on Thursday delayed the release of some 110 convicted Palestinian terrorists that were expected to be handed over as part of the ceasefire agreement. Thirty-two of them are serving life sentences for their crimes.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this afternoon, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Mr. Netanyahu’s office later confirmed that the prime minister had received the necessary assurance from the ceasefire’s mediators that the hostages “will be guaranteed safe passageway in the next releases.” The statement continued: “Israel insists that the lessons be learned and that strict care be taken in the next phases regarding the safe return of our hostages.” By 5:00 p.m., two coach buses filled with Palestinian prisoners departed Ofer Prison in the West Bank to complete the exchange.

The next hostage exchange is set to take place this Saturday. Hamas, as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, is expected to return a total of 33 hostages that have been kept in captivity since Oct. 7, 2023. The terrorist group, however, has used these handovers to further terrorize the captives and sow pro-Hamas propaganda.

That tactic became clear during the first hostage return nearly two weeks ago when the three female captives were subject to a propaganda send-off. Videos released by Hamas showed the hostages receiving “gift bags” and “Palestine” lanyards before being handed off to the Red Cross. The goodie bags, which were branded with the logo of Hamas’s armed wing, included “certificates” of their captivity along with photos taken of them while in Gaza, Israeli media reported.

The site of the exchange was similarly swarmed by masked terrorists in Hamas uniforms brandishing machine guns and thousands of Palestinians. At one point, a Hamas militant was seen climbing onto the roof of a Red Cross vehicle.

Hamas upped the ante for the second hostage release that took place this past Saturday by orchestrating an even more bizarre event equipped with posters, certificates, and even glitter. The terrorist group dressed up the four female Israeli soldiers in green, IDF-like uniforms — though in reality on October 7 they were taken from their beds while still wearing pajamas — and ushered the women onto a stage that was mounted in a Gaza City square.

The backdrop of the stage stated, in English and Arabic: “Palestine: The victory of the oppressed people vs the Nazi Zionism.” Another large sign, written in Hebrew, read “Zionism will not win.” In one bizarre video, a woman in hijab can be seen tossing glittery confetti on the heads of Hamas terrorists.